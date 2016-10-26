Did you hear loud blasts in north Whatcom? BPD now finished disposing of explosives

An annual Bellingham Police Department exercise in north Whatcom County to dispose of explosives caused a stir when the blasts were heard from farther away than expected.
The exercise is conducted every year to get rid of confiscated fireworks, explosives used for police training and other materials, said Mitch Nolze, an investigator with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office, which is also involved in the exercise.
The exercise, conducted along the 9100 block of Trap Line Road near Lynden, usually only takes a day, but was spread over two days this year – Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25 and 26, Nolze said. The exercise concluded at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Though officials do reach out to neighbors before disposing of the materials, said Bellingham police Lt. Bob Vander Yacht, the blasts were heard as far away as Abbottsford, B.C.
“This is a good lesson moving forward that we have to do these notifications to a broader area than normal,” Vander Yacht said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments