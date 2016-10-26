Google Express expands into Bellingham

Google has expanded its Google Express service to portions of Washington state, including Bellingham, along with 10 other states in the Northwest and Southeast.
The change now allows more than 70 million people to access two-day delivery shopping from stores such as Costco, Whole Foods Market, Kohl’s and more via their mobile phones and laptops.
“Our goal with Google Express is to offer a great shopping experience and connect people with their favorite stores,” said Brian Elliot, general manager of Google Express.
Shoppers in Bellingham now have two options when signing up for Google Express’ services. They can purchase a $95 membership for the year or pay-as-you-go for a minimum of $4.99 per order.
For information on Google Express, visit google.com/express
Vanessa Thomas: 360-715-2289, @vaney_t13
