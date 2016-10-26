Think you’ve been wearing your rain gear more often this month?

Tired of the rain yet? If so, you probably don’t want to know that it’s already one for the wettest Octobers on record, with the Northwest’s rainiest months still ahead.
“It has rained a lot, yeah,” said meteorologist Danny Mercer at the National Weather Service office in Seattle. “You’ll be getting a bit more today (Wednesday)” and almost every day through Halloween, he said. Only Friday holds the promise of some sun, according to the forecast.
As much as a half-inch more rain is expected Wednesday, Mercer said.
Three storms alone contributed to half that rain. Three really juicy storms tapped that tropical moisture. Danny Mercer, National Weather Service meteorologist
Historical weather data for Bellingham wasn’t immediately available from the Western Region Climate Center in Reno, Nev., but it’s already the third-rainiest October on record in Seattle, Mercer said.
In Bellingham, 6.18 inches of rain had fallen in October through Wednesday morning, Mercer said. That compares to 1.71 inches of rain for the month at this time last year, and a normal October average of 2.72 inches.
“There’s nothing specific that I can attribute it to,” Mercer said. He noted it’s not unusual for the remnants of weather systems such as a typhoon to sock Western Washington with heavy rain and wind, as residents saw this month. Heavy amounts of rain fell Oct. 8 (1.45 inches), and Oct. 14 (0.9 inches) and Oct. 20 (0.9 inches).
“Three storms alone contributed to half that rain,” Mercer said. “Three really juicy storms tapped that tropical moisture. That’s why fall can be the rainiest in the Northwest.”
November and December see two to three inches more rainfall per month than October, according to the U.S. Climate Data website.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
