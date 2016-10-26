Reduced-price Halloween at museum, and local trick-or-treating

Whatcom Museum is offering reduced admission for a special Halloween-themed family activity day, one of many holiday events around Whatcom County this weekend.
Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead Festival, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Lightcatcher Museum, 250 Flora St. Admission is $3.
It showcases the Mexican holiday celebrated Nov. 1, when the spirits of loved ones are honored with altars called “ofrenda” that are decorated with loved ones’ photos, trinkets and food.
In keeping with holiday tradition, craft activities include decorating clay sugar skulls, decorating altar tables, making Mexican paper-cut art and face painting. The local Mexican folklorico dance troupe Chicas Reinas will perform.
Admission price allows access to all the Lightcatcher exhibits, including “Spineless: Portraits of Marine Invertebrates,” and “National Geographic’s 50 Greatest Photographs.”
Info: whatcommuseum.org, 360-778-8930.
Free trick-or-treating
Ferndale: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, along Main Street downtown. More than 40 stops at local businesses.
Lynden: 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at more than 30 businesses downtown and in Fairway Center. Look for the orange balloons.
Bellingham: 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in downtown Bellingham. Look for the balloons at participating businesses. Details: 360-527-8710. downtownbellingham.com.
Fairhaven: 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in the historic business district. Photos will be taken by Oh! Snap from 3-6 p.m. in Finnegan’s Alley Atrium, 1106 Harris Ave.; they will be printed immediately and given to parents free. Storytelling at Village Books, 1200 11th St. Details: fairhaven.com.
Find a complete list of Halloween events in Thursday’s Take Five magazine and online at bhamherald.com
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments