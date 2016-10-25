Whatcom County salmon tours

Bellingham Parks and Recreation staff lead a tour of the new 1.5-mile Squalicum Creek segment of the Bay to Baker Trail. It's under construction between Irongate Road and Orchard Street in Bellingham on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
A blue Chevrolet Cavalier ended up shoved underneath a Subaru Forester in downtown Bellingham Wednesday, Oct. 19, after the Cavalier's driver, Daniel Overrein, 62, accidentally hit the gas while parallel parking. No one was injured.
A Bellingham, Washington man was severely burned in an explosion and fire at a 1150 Ellis St. triplex on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Police said small canisters of butane and 200 ounces of marijuana were found inside; they suspect a drug lab was in operation at the site. Damage was about $50,000, the property manager said.
Crews from multiple agencies worked Friday, Oct. 14 to clear fallen tree limbs and power lines on W. Bakerview Road and Airport Drive after strong winds blew into Bellingham, Washington, during a fall storm.
Ricky Becerra of Ferndale said he knew enough to stay put after tree limbs fell on his car and knocked down a power line Friday. Oct. 14, 2016 on Bennett Drive in Bellingham, Washington. Puget Sound Energy crews eventually got him to safety.