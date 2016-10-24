City open house to address Bakerview overpass project

City officials will be unveiling their proposed options to improve access to Interstate 5 at Bakerview Road.
An open house is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Alderwood Elementary School cafeteria at 3400 Hollywood Ave. Representatives from the city and the Washington State Department of Transportation will be available to talk about the final options being considered for the overpass. The area has seen more traffic in recent years and that is expected to increase with several commercial and residential developments arriving, including the new Costco store.
The Costco store is slated to open on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Details about the meeting and the overpass project can be found on the city’s website.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
