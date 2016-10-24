Three sent to Harborview after early morning wreck on Lummi Shore

Three people were seriously inured early Monday, Oct. 24, when a car hurtled off Lummi Shore Drive and struck a tree, officials said.
Coralise M. Almojera, 25, of Deming, was driving a gray 2005 Nissan Murano south in the 4400 block of Lummi Shore Road about 1:50 a.m., when her car left the road and slammed into a tree, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Also injured were her passengers, Mollie R. Cline, 51, of Deming; and Thomas H. Cline, 50, of Bellingham.
All three were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital, and then flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Their conditions weren’t immediately available, but their injuries were serious enough to require advance life support ambulances, said Bill Hewett, assistant chief of the Bellingham Fire Department.
“There was significant damage and our crews had to remove the roof” off the car to reach all three patients, Hewett said. Three ambulances and an EMS supervisor were dispatched, along with other firefighters, he said.
Speed and alcohol were listed as the cause of the wreck, with charges pending against Almojera, according to the report.
Robert Mittendof: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
