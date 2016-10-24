Teen driver, four passengers hurt in crash on Lummi Reservation

A teenage driver ran a stop sign and slammed into a tree late Saturday, Oct. 22, injuring herself and her four passengers, the Washington State Patrol said.
Samantha P. Bob, 17, of Bellingham, was southbound on Chief Martin Road about 11:30 p.m., when she missed the stop sign at the T intersection with Cagey Road and slammed into a tree, according to the state patrol’s incident report.
No charges were filed pending an investigation, but “speed and DUI” were listed in the state patrol report as the cause of the wreck.
Also injured were passengers Darian S. Johnson, 24, of Bellingham; Latisha A. Jefferson, 19, of Ferndale; Amilya J. James, 19, of Bellingham; and Charles J. Johnson, 27, of Bellingham. All were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available Monday, Oct. 24.
Bob and Johnson were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report; the other three victims were not wearing restraints.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments