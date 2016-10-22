Portraits from 2016 Bellingham ComiCon

Parker Hennessy, dressed as The Joker, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Patrick Munoz, left, Jade Weidemann, center, and Bryan Wilson, dressed as the mascot from the Fallout video game series, are pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Marlee Leando, dressed as Indominus Rex from Jurassic World, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Daphne Honrud, dressed as Catwoman, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Raye Hawkinson, dressed as Kaneki Ken from Tokyo Ghoul, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Matt Garris, dressed as Link from the Zelda video game series, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Cole Bos, left, and Mitchell Buss, dressed as Wasteland Raiders from the Fallout video game series, are pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Kelly, dressed as Mario, and Abby, dressed as Madeline Hatter, are pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Blake Schmidt, dresses as Tobi from Naruto, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Rachel McCausland, left, and Sabrina Russo, dressed as Ruby and Sapphire from Steven Universe, are pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
James Givens, dressed as Master Chief from the Halo video game series, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Logan Merlina, dressed as one of the Nazgul from Lord of the Rings, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Shane Harris, also known as Dakkon Nox of the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club, is pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Steve Turpin, dressed as Tuxedo Mask from Sailor Moon, and Darla Alford, dressed as Sailor Venus from Sailor Moon, are pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
From left to right, David Corrie, dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Johnny Corrie, dressed as Optimus Prime, Julia Corrie, dressed as baby Snow White and Nina Corrie, dressed as mother Snow White, are pictured at Bellingham ComiCon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ferndale Events Center in Ferndale, Wash.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com