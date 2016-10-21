Lummi Island Ferry will stop service over Saturday night, Oct. 21, for emergency repairs

The Lummi Island Ferry will be out of service between late Friday, Oct. 21, until early Saturday, due to emergency repairs, the Whatcom County Public Works Department said.
The last runs the Whatcom Chief will make Friday will be the trip from the island at 11 p.m., and the return trip from Gooseberry Point at 11:10, the department said. The ferry needs the downtime so crews can make an emergency repair to its docking system.
“Due to the complex nature of these repairs there will not be any exceptions or additional runs after the posted last run times,” the department said.
The ferry is expected to be back in service at about 7 a.m. Saturday, the department said, but work could still delay the first of Saturday’s runs.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments