Bellingham residents can drop off tree branches for free for a week

Bellingham residents can drop off tree branches and other woody debris for free from Oct. 31- Nov. 6 at Cowden Gravel.
The drop-off will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4000 Hannegan Road.
Only yard waste that can go through a chipper for mulch will be accepted, so that means no grass clippings.
Businesses can’t participate.
Because the drop-off is only for Bellingham residents, those using the service may be asked to verify where they live by showing a photo ID and utility bill.
The service is being organized by the city of Bellingham as a replacement for the 27-year-old Clean Green program, which the city ended.
City residents now can drop off yard waste for free during two peak periods, once in spring and the other in fall, as well as after significant storms.
The former Clean Green program allowed Whatcom County residents to drop yard waste at a transfer station in Bellingham for a fee on a weekly seasonal basis.
