October 23, 2016 5:00 AM

Bellingham hosting private inspector training Oct. 31

By Vanessa Thomas

The city of Bellingham is offering private inspector training on Monday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, 210 Lottie St., for those interested in inspecting for the Rental Registration and Safety Inspection Program.

Interested parties must RSVP at rentals@cob.org by Friday, Oct. 28.

Private inspectors are used when property owners decide to hire their own inspector instead of using the ones from the city. This past summer, one-third of Bellingham rental inspections were overseen by private inspectors.

For information, contact Emma Burnfield, the city’s rental registration specialist, at rentals@cob.org or (360) 778-8361.

