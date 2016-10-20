Large Trump sign hung about 30 feet up a tree at Lake Padden Park

Someone went to a lot of trouble to hang a large Trump presidential campaign sign high up a tree at Lake Padden Park.
And where the sign should’ve read “Make America Great Again!” someone had spray-painted “Nazi German,” in silver, over the last two words.
“We had to go to a fair amount of trouble to take it down,” said Leslie Bryson, director of Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department. “To us, it’s like vandalism.”
Parks crews removed it Wednesday, Oct. 19. The sign was about 30 feet up the tree on the south shore – almost directly across the lake from the bath house where the Polar Bear Dip happens – and was clearly visible from the loop that goes around the lake at the popular park.
Bryson said the department received about 10 calls about the sign in the last couple of days.
Political signs aren’t allowed on public property, Bryson said.
