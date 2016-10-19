Learn how climate change affects Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve

Learn about citizen science, ocean acidification, forage fish and warming climates during the fourth annual forum focused on the Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve.
The free event is 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Building G, Room 102J, at Bellingham Technical College, 3028 Lindbergh Ave.
The reserve is north of Bellingham in the Strait of Georgia, near two refineries and an aluminum smelter. It is one of eight aquatic reserves in Washington state.
Discussions will include how climate change affects the reserve.
The Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve Citizen Stewardship Committee is hosting the forum.
Speakers and topics are:
▪ “Warming Climates in the Pacific Northwest: Are We Experiencing a Dress Rehearsal of the New Normal?” by Nick Bond with the University of Washington, Joint Institute for the Study of the Atmosphere and Ocean.
▪ “Sea Star Wasting Syndrome and How Citizen Science Helps Identify Climate Change Impacts in the Salish Sea” by Melissa Miner with the Multi-Agency Rocky Intertidal Network and Eleanor Hines of RE Sources for Sustainable Communities.
▪ “Stuck in the Middle: The Ecology, Knowledge Gaps or Misunderstandings, and Issues Surrounding Forage Fish” by Evelyn Brown of the Lummi Nation Natural Resources Department.
▪ “Ocean Acidification in Nearshore Habitats of Washington state” by Micah Horwith of the Aquatic Resources Division of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
Details and to RSVP: Eleanor Hines at ehines@re-sources.org; 360-733-8307 ext. 213; and re-sources.org/cherrypointforum.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
