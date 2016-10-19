The Great Washington ShakeOut is Thursday

The Great Washington ShakeOut is at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and as of Tuesday, Oct. 18, there are already 1,048,482 participants in the state.
According to its website, the Great Washington ShakeOut is a statewide opportunity to practice how to be safer during big earthquakes: Drop, Cover and Hold On. The ShakeOut was organized to encourage the community, schools and organizations to review and update emergency preparedness plans and supplies.
Participants include the National Tsunami Warning Center, the National Weather Service Seattle forecast office, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Radio Awareness Month campaign.
To register, shakeout.org/washington/register/.
Vanessa Thomas: 360-715-2289, @vaney_t13
