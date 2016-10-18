Tech Trends conference coming to Bellingham Oct. 20-21

Big-picture technology subjects will be tackled at a local conference Oct. 20-21.
Topics ranging from cyber security to artificial intelligence will be discussed in presentations and networking events during Tech Trends, hosted by the local Technology Alliance Group. Guest speakers include Tim Wallach, head of the Cyber Task Force for the FBI Seattle field office and Dave Veith, a solutions architect at Amazon Web Services.
The first day will include a tour of downtown Bellingham businesses, registration and networking. The second day will start with a breakfast followed by presentations throughout the day at the Hotel Bellwether.
Registration is required to attend the event, which is $349 for TAG members and $449 for nonmembers.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
