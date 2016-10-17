Fires 90 minutes apart and half-mile away displace 7 in Ferndale

Two house fires about 90 minutes apart in the same area north of downtown Ferndale displaced seven residents late Saturday, Oct. 15.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
“Fortunately for the people in the second house, we were actually out, and that helped,” said Assistant Chief Larry Hoffman of Whatcom County Fire District 7, which serves the Ferndale area. Neither fire was related, although the cause of the first fire was undetermined, Hoffman said.
That fire, at 6097 Hatton Place, was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hoffman said it started in the garage and did about $250,000 damage to the two-story home.
“It got up into the second floor,” Hoffman said. “They (firefighters) did a nice job of knocking it down. The report was that there was someone upstairs, but that wasn’t the case.”
Open doors at the home allowed fresh air to feed the fire and the flames spread quickly before firefighters arrived, he said.
“We were literally just clearing that scene and we got the dryer fire” at 6128 Apollo Drive, Hoffman said. “The guys made a good stop. If we hadn’t been less than a half-mile away, it would’ve been much worse,” he said.
That fire did about $40,000 damage, Hoffman said. It started in a dryer lint trap and was fed by clothing in the open dryer door.
