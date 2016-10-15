Whatcom waits for potentially damaging storm

Puget Sound Energy reported about 6,700 customers in scattered areas of Whatcom County without power at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, down from 14,000 Friday afternoon.
Saturday’s storm still looms as a potentially destructive event, said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
High wind and heavy rain are expected as a monster low-pressure system spun off Typhoon Songda roars in from the western Pacific. A high-wind watch is in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, through 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Those winds, Johnson said, could be as strong as 70 mph Saturday evening.
“It still looks like it’s going to be bad for everybody,” Burg said. “It’s still quite possible that it could be a major windstorm, with the possibility of widespread power outages and structural damage. There’s also going to be a lot of rainfall.”
State Radar: 60-Minute Loop
Bellingham International Airport is telling passengers to check with airlines about flight impacts.
Delivery delays
With stormy weather predicted for the weekend, delivery of The Bellingham Herald newspaper may be delayed in some areas. Subscribers have unlimited access to our website, mobile apps and the print-replica e-edition. If you have not activated the digital portion of your account, go to bellinghamherald.com/customer-service/plus.
Comments