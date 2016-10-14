Road to Artist Point is closed for the season

After a fall storm dropped about four inches of snow at Artist Point on Friday, Oct. 14, Washington state transportation officials closed the final stretch of Mount Baker Highway for the winter.
Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews cleared the road, also known as state Route 542, for vehicles before closing the gate for the winter.
The road to Artist Point opened June 23, the second-earliest opening ever. It was open for 114 days this year, the third highest total since records have been kept. The road is a popular warm-weather destination, providing access to more than 117,000 acres of Mt. Baker Wilderness.
WSDOT crews will continue to keep the highway clear up to Mt. Baker Ski Area this winter for skiers, snowboarders and others who use the highway during the cold months.
