Here’s what Whatcom County is talking about as the storm rolls in

As a pair of storms roll in off the Pacific Ocean, Whatcom County can expect – or may have already seen – rain and wind gusts up to 55 mph Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The conditions are expected to last through the weekend as Typhoon Songda roars in the western Pacific.
Here’s how folks around Whatcom County are dealing with the storm, told in their own posts to social media:
A bit of damage from the storm last night. Ceiling fell right on my desk. #bellingham #storm2016 pic.twitter.com/7KtDIwuQcE— Jason Ⓥ LocalDad (@nosajholt) October 14, 2016
Waaaaa.My power just went out. #Bellingham #BarkleyVillage— Patti Rowlson (@PattiRowlson) October 14, 2016
Downtown Bellingham where gusts are hitting 40+ MPH now, @Kristyn_leon hasn't blown away yet. #KOMOstorm #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/N04ZqHO2X3— Jordan Treece (@JTreece406) October 14, 2016
Storms a coming! #Bellingham #PNWstorm pic.twitter.com/51TAwqC9um— TomMINT (@TomMINT) October 14, 2016
