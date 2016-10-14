Public meeting Oct. 17 for residential project near new Costco

There will be a public meeting Monday, Oct. 17 to talk about a major residential project proposed near the new Costco store.
The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 333 Calluna Court in the Foundation Building, according to the RJ Group, which is hosting the event.
The proposed project would develop 33 acres into 330 single family homes and 110 apartment units near the yet-to-be built Mahogany Avenue. The street is expected to be built in the second half of 2017. It will serve as a connector between Pacific Highway and Northwest Avenue to ease congestion in the area. The new Costco store on West Bakerview Road is expected to open Nov. 19.
The proposed home development will be known as Aurora Court, while the apartments will be known as Mahogany Manor. The project includes pocket parks, rain gardens and a trail that runs north-south on the western edge of the development, according to RJ Group.
The meeting is required before the company can apply for land use permits. For questions about the meeting, call Devon Gililland at 360-733-5760.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
