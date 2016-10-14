Local

October 14, 2016 12:30 PM

Coats, gloves sought for Interfaith drive for warm winter clothes

By Kie Relyea

Coats, hats, gloves and other new or gently used outerwear of all sizes are being sought by Interfaith Coalition of Whatcom County for its annual winter coat drive.

The coalition will distribute more than 3,000 coats to adults and children this fall in Bellingham, Blaine, near Deming and Ferndale.

People who want to donate can do so now at all Banner Bank branches in Whatcom County, and participating congregations.

Hand-knitted hats and scarves also will be accepted.

The winter wear will be distributed for free during October and November in the following places:

Location

Dates

Time

Livingston International Warehouse

270 C St., Blaine

Saturday, Oct. 15

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Assumption Gym

2116 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham

Saturday, Oct. 22

Saturday, Oct. 29

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m.-12:30p.m.

Foothills Food Bank

at St. Peter Catholic Church

6210 Mount Baker Highway, near Deming

Tuesday, Nov. 1

9-11:30 a.m.

United Church of Ferndale

2034 Washington St., Ferndale

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 12

10 a.m.-1 p.m. for both dates

Additional information is at Interfaith Coalition of Whatcom County at 360-734-3983 and interfaith-coalition.org.

