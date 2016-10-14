Coats, gloves sought for Interfaith drive for warm winter clothes

Coats, hats, gloves and other new or gently used outerwear of all sizes are being sought by Interfaith Coalition of Whatcom County for its annual winter coat drive.
The coalition will distribute more than 3,000 coats to adults and children this fall in Bellingham, Blaine, near Deming and Ferndale.
People who want to donate can do so now at all Banner Bank branches in Whatcom County, and participating congregations.
Hand-knitted hats and scarves also will be accepted.
The winter wear will be distributed for free during October and November in the following places:
Location
Dates
Time
Livingston International Warehouse
Saturday, Oct. 15
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Assumption Gym
Saturday, Oct. 22
Saturday, Oct. 29
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
10:30 a.m.-12:30p.m.
Foothills Food Bank
at St. Peter Catholic Church
Tuesday, Nov. 1
9-11:30 a.m.
United Church of Ferndale
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Saturday, Nov. 12
10 a.m.-1 p.m. for both dates
Additional information is at Interfaith Coalition of Whatcom County at 360-734-3983 and interfaith-coalition.org.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
