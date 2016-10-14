Overnight storm brings high winds but does little serious damage

A high-wind warning extends until 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, as a brisk storm howled through Western Washington overnight, bringing wind and rain but causing little serious damage as forecasters continued to watch a stronger and potentially more destructive blast expected this weekend.
Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph tore loose branches and leaves, toppled a few trees, and scattered debris over Whatcom County roadways. Gusts reached as high as 51 mph, recorded at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and at 7:45 a.m. Friday at Bellingham International Airport.
Some 1.27 inches of rain fell over the past 24 hours, and the region remains under a flood watch until 6 p.m. Friday.
No schools were reported closed Friday. Reports to emergency dispatchers and public-works crews included a few downed trees, arcing power lines, and an overflowing roof drain that required cleanup at Western Washington University.
About 300 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity at 7:30 a.m. Friday in scattered small outages in western Whatcom County.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
