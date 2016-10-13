Whatcom County Jail report for Tuesday, Oct. 12

Oct. 12, 2016
Kevin Cadwallader Bate, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespass.
Myrtle Kathryn Blanco, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Alanna Leigh Coglianese, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Tashina Rae Dawn Coss, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree degree driving with a suspended license and fourth-degree assault.
Matthew Aaron Etchieson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree robbery.
Zacchary Marcus Scott Hecock, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree degree driving with a suspended license.
Sunshine Renee James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent to sell, shoplifting and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Jason Allen Laclair, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Miles Francis Lane-Lawrence, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent to sell.
Shannon Lee Lane, booked by the Department of Corrections for a department detainer and a DOC new criminal activity hold.
Israel Lyle Lawrence, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of controlled substance violation.
Cody Scott Padgett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
Christopher Alan Pfarr, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a Department of Corrections detainer.
Jordan Garth Pickett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine Police Department for possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and minor in possession of alcohol.
Cheryl Elizabeth Ramirez, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Rita Priscilla Revey, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and a probation/parole violation.
Anthony Dean Reyes Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a drug court violation.
Melvin Roberts Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Ismael Gonzalez Sanchez, booked by the Everson Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, failure to stop and give information and obstructing a police officer.
Kelli Ann Santler, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation/parole violation.
Skip Edward Saunders, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation/parole violation.
Misty Rose Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on a controlled substance violation.
Jonathon Don Stafford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department for a hit and run accident causing an injury and driving under the influence.
Michael Darron Vanduisen, booked by the Department of Corrections for a detainer and DOC new criminal activity hold.
Jeremy Dale Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Comments