Winds pick up as twin storms roar toward Western Washington

A little more than 100 customers were without electricity in scattered locations around Whatcom County on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as winds picked up overnight in advance of the first of two storms that could cause considerable wind and flood damage across Western Washington.
Fallen tree limbs were blamed for an outage in much of Sudden Valley about 4:30 a.m. Power was restored by 6:30 a.m. to all but 86 customers along Lake Whatcom Boulevard, according to the online PSE outage map. Another 27 customers were in the dark along Samish Way northeast of Lake Padden.
County road crews were placing hazard signs before dawn Thursday along streets prone to flooding, including Lake Whatcom Bouelvard.
Meanwhile, meteorologists and emergency-services managers were scouring weather models as a monster low-pressure system spun off a typhoon bears down on the Northwest, carrying heavy rain and powerful winds. Exactly were it will make landfall was still anyone’s guess early Thursday.
This story will be updated.
