Bellingham library board examines options for the future

Local library officials are gathering for a public presentation on sustainable library services from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Encore Room of the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
Heads of both the Seattle and Spokane library systems will speak as the Bellingham Public Library board of directors meets for a retreat. Library officials are considering several possibilities for the future, including a combined city-county library system. This retreat is considered a first step in a comprehensive library study planned for 2017.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments