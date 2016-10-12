How to prepare for this weekend’s storm, what to do when it arrives

High winds and heavy rains are coming to Western Washington, starting late Wednesday, and are expected to last through the weekend.
Here’s what you can do to prepare:
▪ Remove dead or damaged tree limbs.
▪ Secure lawn furniture, trash cans, potted plants and other items.
▪ Ready supplies for a power outage, including flashlights, batteries and drinking water, along with nonperishable food.
▪ Use a flashlight, not candles.
▪ Use the phone only for emergencies.
Once the storm arrives:
▪ Charge cellphones and keep a corded phone handy. Most cordless phones lose their signal when the power goes out, and cellphone coverage can come and go.
▪ Keep flashlights in multiple places around the house.
▪ Have a battery-operated or wind-up radio. Listen for power outage updates.
▪ Never use barbecues indoors for cooking or heating. They produce fumes that can be deadly.
▪ Follow generator instructions to ensure proper use. Improperly connected generators create safety hazards inside and outside the home and present dangers to line electricians working on the electrical system.
▪ Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Food should stay good for 24 hours or longer.
▪ Never assume a downed power line is dead. Stay as far away from a downed line as possible, and keep children and pets at a safe distance.
▪ Immediately report downed lines and outages to your electricity provider.
▪ Turn off electrical equipment that was in use when the power outage occurred. But leave one light on.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
