Smoke alarm saves two people, cats from overnight fire

FERNDALE A smoke alarm saved the life of two residents and their cats when a pellet stove sparked a fire in their mobile home north of Ferndale just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
“It was behind the pellet stove and got into the chimney chase,” said Assistant Chief Larry Hoffman of Whatcom County Fire District 7, which serves the Ferndale area. He estimated damage at $25,000 to the 14- by 50-foot mobile home at 7037 Tall Cedars Lane, which was built in 1968.
A smoke alarm awakened the residents, who called 911, Hoffman said. No injuries were reported.
“They woke up and found it burning in the wall. Our crews got in and knocked it down pretty quick,” he said.
Hoffman said an engine company remained at the scene for about an hour, pulling down the wall and making sure that fire hadn’t extended further inside.
