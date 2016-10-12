Council bans vaping in bars, restaurants throughout Whatcom County

Vaping, like smoking, no longer will be allowed in bars, restaurants and other public places throughout Whatcom County starting in November.
In its capacity as the Health Board, the County Council unanimously approved the ban on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The ban, which begins in 30 days, will apply to all jurisdictions in Whatcom County, including its cities.
The restriction expands the Smoking in Public Places Law to include vaping. It puts the use of electronic cigarettes in the same category as traditional cigarettes, which can’t be smoked in public places including workplaces, bars, restaurants, non-tribal casinos and bowling alleys.
That means vaping within 25 feet of the doors and windows of public places or businesses also will be prohibited.
The new rules are being put into place because public health officials are concerned about the sharp increase in youth use of e-cigarettes. In Whatcom County, vaping among teens is double that of smoking.
Whatcom County Council member Rud Browne said if the council allowed him two votes, he’d use both to support the measure.
“I think it makes sense to treat them all the same at this point,” Whatcom County Council member Barbara Brenner said.
The countywide measure is the latest rule for the e-cigarette industry, which had been largely unregulated until recently.
In November 2015, Bellingham banned smoking and vaping in any city park, trail or open space over concerns about the impact of secondhand smoke.
A new state law signed in April by Gov. Jay Inslee banned the use of vapor products in schools, day care centers, elevators and school buses. It also increased state enforcement to prevent sales to minors as well as require child-proof packaging and disclosure of how much nicotine is in liquid nicotine bottles.
It gives local health boards the power to further restrict vaping indoors.
State law still allows e-cigarette retailers to let customers sample products in licensed stores. The county’s ban won’t affect this provision.
In May, the federal Food and Drug Administration announced it will, for the first time, require review of e-cigarettes and their ingredients.
At the county level, vaping among Whatcom teens is double that of smoking, even though e-cigarettes also can’t be sold to those younger than 18 in Washington state.
Whatcom County residents seemed to support the ban as well, with 72 percent said they supported the ban, according to a Whatcom County Health Department survey in April that had 613 responses.
E-cigarettes are battery-operated metal or plastic tubes that have a cartridge filled with liquid containing nicotine, flavoring, solvents and other chemicals that are heated until the liquid turns into a vapor, which is then inhaled.
How e-cigarettes affect health in the long term isn’t known, but public health officials said they do know that using nicotine when you’re young could harm brain development and develop addiction to the substance.
The Whatcom County Health Department, which brought the measure before the council, also said it was contacted by bar owners who worried that e-cigarettes were being used to smoke drugs, specifically marijuana but also methamphetamine and heroin, in their bars.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
