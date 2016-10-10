Eat for the arts: Sylvia Center benefits from Bellingham diners Oct. 13

Area residents are invited to “Eat for the Arts” at breakfast, lunch and/or dinner on Thursday, Oct. 13, as a way to support the creation of a new performing arts center in downtown.
Participating restaurants will donate a percentage of their Oct. 13 sales to a capital campaign aimed at converting the historic Cascade Laundry Building, 205 Prospect St., into the Sylvia Center for the Arts.
The multiple-venue performing arts center is designed to help meet the need for an affordable and accessible home for a range of Whatcom County’s performing arts organizations.
Among the nearly 20 participating restaurants are Casa Que Pasa, Culture Café at Kombucha Town, Goat Mountain Pizza, Leaf & Ladle, Mallard Ice Cream and Pure Bliss Desserts.
The art center is a project spearheaded by iDiOM Theater, which has a long-term lease on the former Cascade Laundry Building. Construction has been completed on a studio theater space with a dance floor, and iDiOM is mounting the capital campaign to finance the design and construction of a mainstage theater, lobby, café/bar space, event rental spaces and additional rehearsal/classroom spaces.
Recently, Washington State Department of Commerce’s Building for the Arts advisory committee recommended the center as one of 16 nonprofit organizations (from more than 60 applicants) to receive a Building for the Arts award in 2017.
The grant would provide the Sylvia Center project with $334,000 toward finishing the new performing arts center. .
Past Whatcom County recipients of the Building for the Arts grant include Pickford Film Center, Allied Arts, Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building and Mount Baker Theatre.
More on the project: sylviacenterforthearts.org and on Facebook.
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
