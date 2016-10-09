Council could ban vaping in bars, restaurants throughout Whatcom

The County Council is considering a proposed ban on the use of vapor products, also known as electronic cigarettes, in certain places throughout Whatcom County.
The council will have a public hearing on the proposal Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Council Chambers, 311 Grand Ave. in Bellingham. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
If approved by the council in its capacity as the Health Board, the measure would expand the Smoking in Public Places law to include vaping.
The ban would apply to all jurisdictions in Whatcom County, including its cities.
The restriction would put the use of e-cigarettes, called vaping, in the same category as traditional cigarettes, which can’t be smoked in public places including indoor workplaces, bars, restaurants, non-tribal casinos and bowling alleys. Vaping within 25 feet of the doors and windows of public places or businesses also would be prohibited.
Public health officials have said the ban was needed for reasons that included increased use by youths and health risks.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
