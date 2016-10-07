Arrest warrant issued for former Bellingham businesswoman

0:22 Winds pick up ahead of storm warning in Whatcom County Pause

1:05 Watch students give Bellingham Christian School teachers a send-off to Disneyland

1:50 Ferndale woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

1:50 Watch a mock sea rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard at Bellingham SeaFeast

2:11 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in September 2016

2:10 Tour the Granary Building renovation on Bellingham's waterfront

3:22 Watch as Whatcom fire commissioner tells White Rock council he lives in Canada

1:17 Explosion closes Blaine schools

1:04 Zane Burger opens traditional Fairhaven drive-in

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court