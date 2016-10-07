Arrest warrant issued for former Bellingham businesswoman

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Bellingham businesswoman in a case involving labor law violations.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District in Seattle issued the warrant against Zhao “Jenny” Zeng Hong, who operated the J&J Mongolian Grill and the Spa Therapy businesses in Bellis Fair a few years ago. Hong and her husband Huang “Jackie” Jie were found guilty of not paying minimum wage and overtime wages to employees as well as retaliating against workers during an investigation, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor. The workers were awarded $1.3 million in back wages and damages.
The court ordered Hong and Jie to pay $2,500 a month toward the judgment, but was modified when Jie filed for bankruptcy. Zhao has not complied with the requirement and was ordered to a debtor’s exam on Wednesday, Oct. 5. An arrest warrant was issued after Zhao failed to appear at the exam.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
