Learn how to battle treatment-related fatigue Oct. 18 in Bellingham

“Fighting Treatment-Related Fatigue” will be the focus of a talk at St. Luke’s Community Health Education Center, 3333 Squalicum Parkway.
PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center is presenting the free event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Room E.
Presenters will be Cindy Fredrick, physical therapist at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center; Kelly Hong-Williams, certified qi gong and tai chi instructor; and Tammy Bennett, healthy living director at Whatcom Family YMCA.
Participants will learn causes of fatigue and how to move beyond them, as well as gentle movement practices.
Registration is required by calling 360-788-8226.
