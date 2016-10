Dean Berkeley, a North Whatcom Fire and Rescue commissioner, addresses the city council of White Rock, B.C., on July 11, 2016. Berkeley's statement that his residence is on Russell Avenue in White Rock — a "Freudian slip" in reference to his family's ties to the city, he later said — has led the fire chief, William Pernett, to question whether Berkeley is eligible to be a North Whatcom fire commissioner. State law requires fire commissioners to reside in the district they serve.