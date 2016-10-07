Cargo truck smashes into home in Sehome Hill neighborhood

A family of four escaped injury early Friday, Oct. 7, as an apparently unoccupied 26-foot cargo truck careened down steep Liberty Street, clipped a parked car and smashed into a home in the Sehome Hill historic district.
Homeowner Tyler Schroder said his wife and two young children awoke to a tremendous crash just after 1 a.m. Friday.
“It was windy, and we thought maybe a tree had hit the house, but then I realized that we have no trees on the street,” Schroder said. “But then we came downstairs and saw the truck,” its grille and hood pushed through the front door.
Schroder and his family spent the night at a neighbor’s home, shaken but otherwise unhurt.
“The good thing is that everyone is safe,” he said. “The kids were great. Patient, but a little overwhelmed.”
