Strong overnight windstorm could cause damage, power outages

Western Whatcom County residents should expect the first major windstorm of the season as the National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high-wind warning for the region.
The warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
As autumn storms go, it’s relatively mind, with sustained south and southeast winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 45 to 50 mph, according to a special weather statement. But since it’s the first such storm of the season, it has the potential to cause tree damage and scattered power outages.
A statement from the weather service cautions that many wind-related deaths in Western Washington occur when trees fall onto cars.
Robert Mittendorf
