October 6, 2016 5:00 AM

BTC to host Manufacturing Day open house Oct. 7

By Dave Gallagher

BELLINGHAM

The public is invited to an open house on Friday, Oct. 7, to celebrate Manufacturing Day.

The event takes place from 4-7 p.m. at 1000 F St. in the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront. The open house will be in the lab space used by Bellingham Technical College’s composites engineering program. Information and demonstrations from a variety of BTC’s manufacturing and engineering programs, including mechanical design, clean energy and electronic instrumentation, will be included.

Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of innovators, according to a BTC news release. Details can be found at mfgday.com.

