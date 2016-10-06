BTC to host Manufacturing Day open house Oct. 7

The public is invited to an open house on Friday, Oct. 7, to celebrate Manufacturing Day.
The event takes place from 4-7 p.m. at 1000 F St. in the Technology Development Center on the Bellingham waterfront. The open house will be in the lab space used by Bellingham Technical College’s composites engineering program. Information and demonstrations from a variety of BTC’s manufacturing and engineering programs, including mechanical design, clean energy and electronic instrumentation, will be included.
Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of innovators, according to a BTC news release. Details can be found at mfgday.com.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
