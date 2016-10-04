Blaine High School to make ‘transitional’ return to class Wednesday

Blaine High School students will return to class – but not their classrooms – Wednesday, Oct. 5, the district announced on its website Tuesday.
Students will meet at the regular start time of 8:20 a.m. at the Blaine Performing Arts Center, just west of the high school on the district’s campus, said Tina Padilla, the district’s administrative assistant. Padilla said she didn’t know the details of the day’s schedule, but added that it would be largely made up of group activities at different areas on the campus.
Students will not be allowed into areas that were affected by the power outage, Padilla said. The day of classes will also end as usual at 2:50 p.m.
Blaine High students have missed four days of class after an explosion in the school’s electrical room on Wednesday night, Sept. 28. The blast left the school without power, knocked loose two large, metal panels and damaged walls in the room, which led to damage in adjacent classrooms.
The school has since skipped class each day since then as district officials weighed options for an alternative location before deciding late last week to simply wait until repairs were made.
Crews expected to start testing the school’s power sometime Wednesday, Padilla said, with the hope that students can return to their classrooms on Thursday.
