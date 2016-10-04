Bellingham ferry to Alaska back on track with smaller boat

Regular ferry service to Alaska is returning this week but with a smaller boat.
The MV Columbia is expected to be out of service until mid-November after sustaining damage to some of the parts connected to a starboard propeller. While the Columbia is in drydock in Portland, Ore., the Alaska Marine Highway System will use the MV Kennicott for its Bellingham-to-Alaska trips.
The MV Kennicott is expected to arrive at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Friday, Oct. 7, and on Fridays for the next six weeks, said Jeremy Woodrow, a spokesman for the agency.
One major impact is the possibility of shifting passengers because the Kennicott is smaller than the Columbia. The Alaska Department of Transportation is working with passengers who have booked reservations to make sure there is enough room for each ride.
For updates, visit FerryAlaska.com or call the reservation office at 800-642-0066.
