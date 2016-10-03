Blaine High won’t have class Tuesday; district still hopeful for midweek return

Blaine High School will remain closed for at least another day as crews work to restore power to the school after an explosion in an electrical room last week.
Students will not have class Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tina Padilla, the district’s administrative assistant, said Monday morning.
The explosion, which happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, knocked loose two large metal panels in the electrical room, and damaged the walls, resulting in damage to adjacent classrooms. The blast affected the communications system across the district, and all schools canceled classes Thursday.
All schools except the high school returned to class Friday.
Crews worked through the weekend to clean up the damage in the classrooms, Padilla said. Workers were also replacing damaged equipment in the electrical room.
“We’re still optimistic that we can have power by about midweek,” Padilla said Monday morning.
Several outside agencies are investigating the cause of the blast, Padilla said. So far, nothing indicates that the problem originated inside the electrical room, she said, and that investigators were looking at the external lines going into the room.
Though students across the district will have to make up the first day of missed classes at the end of the year, the district plans to ask the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to waive the days missed only by high school students, Padilla said last week.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments