Watch a mock sea rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard at Bellingham SeaFeast

The U.S. Coast Guard stages a mock sea rescue by helicopter at Bellingham SeaFeast on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Bellingham.
Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Explosion closes Blaine schools

An explosion in an electrical room late Wednesday, Sept. 28, knocked out power to the school district, canceling Thursday’s classes. The electrical room, a restroom and two classrooms were seriously damaged.

Raw drone footage of fireworks atop the Herald Building

Western Washington University officials turned the sign atop the Herald Building blue and hosted a fireworks show as part of "Paint B’ham Blue for WWU," a freshman orientation event Wednesday, Sept. 21 that the university's alumni association aims to make an annual event.

Kratom advocates upset DEA wants to ban herbal supplement

Employee Marcus Richardson talks about kratom at the Sugar on Magnolia store in downtown Bellingham, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The Drug Enforcement Administration is banning kratom for two years. People say they take it as a natural painkiller and to curb addiction, but the federal agency say it is abused for its opioid-like effects.

