Watch a mock sea rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard at Bellingham SeaFeast

An explosion in an electrical room late Wednesday, Sept. 28, knocked out power to the school district, canceling Thursday’s classes. The electrical room, a restroom and two classrooms were seriously damaged.
Arcan Cetin, the 20-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting at Cascade Mall in Burlington, makes his first appearance in Skagit County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Five people died in the shooting last Friday night.
Take a look inside the Bellingham Railway Museum, which features model trail layouts, artifacts and displays that chronicle the history of Whatcom County through its railroads. Get details at BellinghamRailwayMuseum.org.
Western Washington University officials turned the sign atop the Herald Building blue and hosted a fireworks show as part of "Paint B’ham Blue for WWU," a freshman orientation event Wednesday, Sept. 21 that the university's alumni association aims to make an annual event.
Employee Marcus Richardson talks about kratom at the Sugar on Magnolia store in downtown Bellingham, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The Drug Enforcement Administration is banning kratom for two years. People say they take it as a natural painkiller and to curb addiction, but the federal agency say it is abused for its opioid-like effects.
WorkSource Whatcom, an agency that assists job-seekers with skills and advice such as interviewing, resumes and employment postings, was closed Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 because of a fire the previous day.