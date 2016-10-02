Bazaars sought for annual guide

The Bellingham Herald invites nonprofit organizations offering homemade crafts and foods in Whatcom County to participate in our free annual holiday bazaar guide. The list will be published in the Nov. 3 issue of Take 5.
In order for your event to appear in our online and print calendars (which includes Take 5), enter your bazaar in our online calendar by Friday, Oct. 21.
Go to our calendar at calendar.bellinghamherald.com and click on the “Add Event” button at the top right of the page. Complete and submit the form, which must include your email address. Events will appear online within 48 hours of submission. There is no charge to post events or photos.
If your bazaar runs more than one day, indicate the dates and the times in the “event description” field, as well as the charity the proceeds will benefit.
The calendar defaults to the phone number of the venue, so include your contact phone number in the event description.
Be sure to select the category “Special Event” and use the word “Bazaar” as a keyword.
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
Comments