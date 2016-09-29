Whatcom Community College receives more than $600K in grants for science programs

A batch of grants to Whatcom Community College totaling more than $600,000 will go to some of the college’s science, technology, engineering and math programs.
The three grants from the National Science Foundation total more than $624,000, the college said Thursday, Sept. 29. About $500,000 will go toward an online option for the college’s new bachelor of applied science degree in information technology networking. That degree begins next fall; students can begin applying in January, the college said.
The same grant will also help expand the college’s cybersecurity camps for high schools.
Another $72,000 grant will allow the college’s pre-calculus II course to add several 3D printers. The idea, the college said, is to explore how 3D printing can be used to retain students in STEM areas and help them understand certain math concepts. The project will begin with math courses before including other STEM programs.
The third grant for $52,000 will fund joint research with Western Washington University to find out how to implement physics concepts in other science classes.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
