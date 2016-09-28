New Fairhaven eatery officially opens

After five months of getting ready, Zane Burger opened its doors on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The restaurant is in the former Win’s Drive-In building at 1315 12th St. in Fairhaven.
The restaurant introduced its official menu on its Facebook page. Along with a variety of burgers, shakes and sundaes, menu items include hot dogs, onion rings and fish-n-chips.
Win’s closed in April as longtime owners Seung and Soon Jin decided not to renew the lease. Jim Swift, owner of the building, decided to take it on as a project to restore it as a fast casual restaurant with a 1960s atmosphere. Swift also owns Rocket Donuts, Acme Ice Cream and Fat Pie Pizza.
The restaurant plans to be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
