Full Lummi Island ferry service to resume this week

Lummi Island ferry service returns to normal with the Whatcom Chief resuming operations for both cars and pedestrian passengers the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29.
Service to the island from Gooseberry Point has been limited to a foot ferry since Sept. 8, when the Whatcom Chief hauled into drydock for its annual servicing.
That foot ferry will run Thursday from 5:40 a.m. to 3 p.m., arriving at the mainland at 3:10 p.m. Service will halt for dock modifications until 9 p.m., when the Whatcom Chief makes its first run to the island.
A passenger shuttle that has operated on the island during the limited service ends after its runs are complete Friday, Sept. 30. Cars that were parked at the Gooseberry Point and Lummi Island landings must be moved by Sunday, Oct. 2, or they will be towed.
