Free car light inspections in Bellingham Oct. 1

With daylight hours steadily decreasing, local auto repair and supply companies want to make sure Whatcom County drivers have their vehicle lights in good working order.
In support of National Car Care Month, the Whatcom County unit of the Automotive Service Association will conduct free inspections, as well as replace faulty standard exterior vehicle bulbs free of charge.
The Lights-On program will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the parking lot of Bellingham High School at 2020 Cornwall Ave.
The inspections will be performed by local technicians and students from Bellingham Technical College. Due to costs, the volunteers won't be able to provide LED or HID bulbs but can possibly install them if the driver provides the bulbs.
The standard bulbs are being provided by the Bellingham NAPA Auto Parts store.
