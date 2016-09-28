Apartment proposed near Western Washington University

An application has been submitted to build a four-story, 13-unit apartment building near Western Washington University.
The proposed project is to demolish the existing structures at 1019 High St. and build an apartment building that will have six 4-bedroom, three 3-bedroom, two 2-bedroom and two studio units.
The site slopes down so the building would cut into the hillside, according to a news release from the Bellingham Planning and Community Development Department.
The proposal was submitted to the planning department for a design review. The applicant is Ali Taysi of AVT Consulting.
Public comments are being accepted through Monday, Oct. 3.
Comments or requests for information can be sent to planner Brian Smart by email at bsmart@cob.org or by mailing it to 210 Lottie St., Bellingham, 98225.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
