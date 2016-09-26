See the fire and damage it caused at a Bellingham comics store

Western Washington University officials turned the sign atop the Herald Building blue and hosted a fireworks show as part of "Paint B’ham Blue for WWU," a freshman orientation event Wednesday, Sept. 21 that the university's alumni association aims to make an annual event.
Employee Marcus Richardson talks about kratom at the Sugar on Magnolia store in downtown Bellingham, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The Drug Enforcement Administration is banning kratom for two years. People say they take it as a natural painkiller and to curb addiction, but the federal agency say it is abused for its opioid-like effects.
WorkSource Whatcom, an agency that assists job-seekers with skills and advice such as interviewing, resumes and employment postings, was closed Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 because of a fire the previous day.
Whatcom County Library System is promoting its digital services with the #BookBrainChallenge. What can you do with a book on your head? Post your video with the hashtag, make it public and allow followers.
Bellingham and Whatcom County firefighters raised funds to buy nearly 200 new American-made coats for children in need last year at Cordata Elementary. They're hoping to buy 300 coats this year. Donate online at operationwarm.org/local106.
Hundreds gathered outside Bellingham City Hall Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, to call for action against the Dakota Access Pipeline. City Council passed a resolution supporting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe later that night. Read more at BellinghamHerald.com.
Daylight Properties is replacing a neon sign atop the Herald Building in downtown Bellingham with new LED letters. Crews with Signs Plus of Bellingham helped lift the first letters in place Monday, Sept. 12, 2016; the sign will be lit later this month.
Part of the new LED sign atop the Herald Building is being lowered over the parapet on the rooftop Monday morning, Sept 12, 2016. The new letters will be hoisted atop the sign and fixed into place; the lighting is planned later this month.