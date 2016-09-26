See the fire and damage it caused at a Bellingham comics store

A fire that may have been deliberately set damaged Cosmic Comics and Corry's Fine Dry Cleaning early Monday, Sept. 26.
robert.mittendorf@bellinghamherald.com

Local

Raw drone footage of fireworks atop the Herald Building

Western Washington University officials turned the sign atop the Herald Building blue and hosted a fireworks show as part of "Paint B’ham Blue for WWU," a freshman orientation event Wednesday, Sept. 21 that the university's alumni association aims to make an annual event.

Local

Kratom advocates upset DEA wants to ban herbal supplement

Employee Marcus Richardson talks about kratom at the Sugar on Magnolia store in downtown Bellingham, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. The Drug Enforcement Administration is banning kratom for two years. People say they take it as a natural painkiller and to curb addiction, but the federal agency say it is abused for its opioid-like effects.

Local

Have you taken the #BookBrainChallenge?

Whatcom County Library System is promoting its digital services with the #BookBrainChallenge. What can you do with a book on your head? Post your video with the hashtag, make it public and allow followers.

Local

Fire closes Birch Bay-Lynden Road

Brush fire near Blaine Road caused the closing of the Birch Bay-Lynden Road and an evacuation of nearby mobile homes while firefighters put the blaze out Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2016.

Editor's Choice Videos