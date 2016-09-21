Washington state agency proposes 0.7 percent rate increase in workers’ comp

The state is proposing an increase in workers’ compensation rates, but it’s a small one.
Rates would rise an average of 0.7 percent under a proposal from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.
Employers and workers in the state pay into a compensation system to cover people who suffer a work-related injury or illness. The agency looks at a variety of factors, including expected workers’ compensation payouts, to set the rates each year.
According to a news release, the increase would cost employers an average of about $10 more a year per employee. Workers on average will not see an increase in what they pay. In recent years the state rate increases were around 2 percent.
The agency will hold a series of public hearings on the proposed rates. The closest one to Whatcom County will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Everett at Everett Community College. Information can be found at lni.wa.gov/rates.
