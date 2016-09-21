Expect to see motorcyclists on Chuckanut Drive this Sunday

Expect lots of motorcycles, including many riders in groups, this Sunday, Sept. 25, as they head to the 35th annual Oyster Run in Anacortes.
This free event has no official starting point, no time schedule and no required route, but motorcyclists often take in scenic Chuckanut Drive on their way to and from Anacortes. The Anacortes event offers music, street vendors and food.
With the forecast for sunny skies, the event is expected to draw thousands of bikers. It is considered the largest motorcycle run in the Pacific Northwest.
For details on the event, go to oysterrun.org.
Comments